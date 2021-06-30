Dow rises 200, S&P hits record high as Wall Street wraps up strong first half of 2021

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 rose to a record high on the final day of June to close out a strong first half of the year for Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 210 points, boosted by strong days for Walmart and Boeing, to 34,502.51. The S&P 500 perked up 0.13% to 4,297.50 for its fifth-straight record close. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, ticking down roughly 0.1% to 14,503.95.

Wednesday is the last day of the second quarter and final day of the first half of 2021. Entering the session, the S&P 500 was up 14% year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow have gained 12% apiece. For the quarter, the S&P 500 is up 8%.

