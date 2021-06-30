A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow rises 200, S&P hits record high as Wall Street wraps up strong first half of 2021

'Investors have shrugged off high inflation readings'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 30, 2021 at 4:33pm
(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 rose to a record high on the final day of June to close out a strong first half of the year for Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 210 points, boosted by strong days for Walmart and Boeing, to 34,502.51. The S&P 500 perked up 0.13% to 4,297.50 for its fifth-straight record close. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, ticking down roughly 0.1% to 14,503.95.

Wednesday is the last day of the second quarter and final day of the first half of 2021. Entering the session, the S&P 500 was up 14% year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow have gained 12% apiece. For the quarter, the S&P 500 is up 8%.

Read the full story ›

