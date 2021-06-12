A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
SUFFER THE CHILDREN
Drug makers set sights on vaccinating 5-year-old even with increasing injuries, deaths

CDC to hold emergency hearing after identifying 226 cases of heart inflammation in young people

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 12, 2021 at 2:57pm
(TRUTH BASED MEDIA) – This week’s number of reported adverse events among all age groups following COVID vaccines surpassed 329,000, according to data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The data comes directly from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.

Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date, usually about a week prior to the release date. Today’s data show that between Dec. 14, 2020 and June 4, a total of 329,021 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 5,888 deaths — an increase of 723 deaths over the previous week. There were 28,441 serious injury reports, up 3,082 compared with last week.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







