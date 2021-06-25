ESPN analyst: U.S. Olympic team 'scared' to send all-black basketball roster

(YAHOO) – America is too afraid to send an all-black basketball team to the Olympics, according to an ESPN analyst who lamented the addition of the team’s lone white member.

"I’m excited about the roster, and I assume, and I know, we’re going to win the gold. But I’m disappointed in something,” said ESPN sports analyst Jalen Rose during a segment on his show, Jalen & Jacoby, before criticizing five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love, who is white, for having a place on the team.

Rose said Love is on the team because of “tokenism” and accused the U.S. team of being “scared.”

