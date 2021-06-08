Everything she said in Guatemala was a lie

Kamala Harris told us Monday why she won't plan to visit the southern border.

No kidding. She finally came up with an excuse.

Why doesn't the Border Czar want to see what's going on along the U.S.-Mexico border?

She said it would just be "a grand gesture" as opposed to a genuine trip.

The stage for her announcement was a press conference in Guatemala – more than a thousand miles from the ongoing border crisis.

You know what she also said? She said illegal migrants are not welcome in the U.S.

Huh?

I swear I am telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Are you ready for more of what Kamala said?

She's ready to take on corruption and said climate change is one of the driving forces behind people running for the border, not Taco Bell.

Kamala taking away the welcome mat is too good to be true. She actually said, six months since her running mate threw open the doors to all comers, that she expected migrants would now be turned away. I guess that explains all the busing her regime has been doing to red states. They figure they've now got enough illegal voters.

"On the issues of Republicans' political attacks or criticism or even concerns, the reason I am here in Guatemala as my first trip as vice president of the United States is because this is one of our highest priorities," Harris said during a question and answer portion of her press conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. "I came here to be here on the ground, to speak with the leader of this nation around what we can do in a way that is significant, is tangible and has real results. And I will continue to be focused on that kind of work as opposed to grand gestures."

But Giammattei would have none of it. He tweeted harsh criticism of her – blaming Joe Biden and Harris for the crisis at the U.S. border. She was also met with signs in English saying "Kamala, TRUMP WON," "Kamala, Mind Your Own Business" and "Kamala, Go Home."

As for Giammattei, here's one his comments: "We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving. The message changed to: 'We're going to reunite families, we're going to reunite children.' The very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States."

A Harris speech from later on Monday after the meeting with Giammattei was uploaded on YouTube. Harris offered a lot of platitudes during the almost five minutes of the video's run, and didn't address either the protesters or the issues brought up by Giammattei in his interview.

No kidding. Here's what she actually said in here speech.

"At the same time, I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come," she said, and repeated for emphasis: "Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border. There are legal methods by which migration can and should occur, but we, as one of our priorities, will discourage illegal migrations. And I believe if you come to our border, you will be turned back."

Well, I guess they have a plan – somewhere.

You think this trip was bumpy? You don't know the half of it. It began Sunday on Air Force Two, which was initially force to turn around and return to Andrews Air Force Base due to "technical issues." What did she say?

"I'm good, I'm good. We all said a little prayer, but we're good."

Did you think Kamala was a prayer warrior?

Of course not.

Everything she said in Guatemala was a lie. Everything she says in America is a lie. Some things don't change.

