Ex-gays who now embrace Jesus are 'taking back the rainbow'

'It's His. For us, it's something beautiful'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2021 at 3:17pm
(CHRISTIANITY DAILY) -- During the recent "Freedom March," ex-LGBT folks gathered to reclaim the rainbow as a symbol of God's covenant.

Men and women who had previously led LGBT lives celebrated freedom in Jesus Christ at the Sylvan Theater in Washington, D.C. on Friday last week..

According to Christian Post, the "Freedom March" drew over 200 individuals, who shared testimonials of how Jesus changed their life. In 2018, the event was hosted for the first time at the same place. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Freedom March was postponed last year.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
