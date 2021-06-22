Ex-senior Trump adviser says probe is part of plan 'to prevent President Trump from running in 2024'

An ex-senior adviser to former President Donald Trump and current Newsmax contributor Jason Miller tweeted on Tuesday that an investigation into Trump's bodyguard is an attempt "to prevent President Trump from running in 2024."

The Twitter post referred to a Wall Street Journal article on Monday that said former Trump bodyguard Matthew Calamari was under investigation regarding whether he "received tax-free fringe benefits."

The article explained, "Prosecutors’ interest in Mr. Calamari, once Mr. Trump’s bodyguard, indicates that their probe into the Trump Organization’s alleged practice of providing some employees with cars and apartments extends beyond Allen Weisselberg, the company’s chief financial officer, and his family."

Miller wrote of the investigation, "Rinky-dink b.s. Complete Witch Hunt. This is all about trying to prevent President Trump from running in 2024."

The words closely resemble Trump's own statement earlier in June. The former president said, "Now that I have been totally exonerated on the Mueller Witch Hunt with a charge of No Collusion, I have often wondered, if a fake investigation is illegally started based on information provided and paid for by the DNC and the Clinton campaign, shouldn’t they be held accountable?"

"Not to mention, wasting tens of millions of taxpayer dollars and interfering with years of a presidential administration? I fought the made-up Hoax strongly and effectively, and I won," the 45th president added.

Trump also addressed the allegation of obstruction of justice made against him.

"Then they fabricated, out of thin air, the fake allegation that I obstructed justice, and I won that too. Think of it, how can you obstruct justice when you were fighting a false and illegally submitted narrative?" he said.

Trump specifically responded to Interior Department Inspector General Mark Lee Greenblatt's report this week that exonerated him in the case of the Lafayette Park protesters controversy.

The establishment media narrative had claimed the then-president had protesters removed in order to hold a photo op in front of a church.

Miller argued these ongoing legal cases against the former president are focused on stopping Trump from a 2024 presidential run.

Though Trump has yet to announce whether he will seek to become the Republican presidential candidate in 2024, he has repeatedly fueled such rumors.

In an interview on Dan Bongino's radio program in May, Trump teased listeners concerning another presidential run.

Bongino asked the former president, "I have to ask, where are we with 2024? We need you. We need you big time. You thinking about it? Are you leaning one way? We'd love to hear it."

Trump answered, "We are going to make you very happy. And we're going to do what's right. And we've done a great job for the country -- rebuilt our military, and had the greatest economy ever."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.