The facts predators of children call lies

Our children are not safe. They are the prey of reprobate sodomitic predators who are encouraged and supported in their demonic deviancy from the White House to the preschool classroom. And let there be no doubt about it: There is nothing normative about the conversion of children into anti-God sexual trinkets for perverts.

Dr. Michael Brown spoke well when he wrote: "… the homosexual movement could not grow by reproduction, it had to grow by seduction. … The homosexual movement cannot grow by biological replication, so instead, it puts its emphasis on ideological indoctrination."

And therein lies most of the reason for sexual cannibalization of the minds of our young.

This is not by accident; it is by design. It is part of a well designed, carefully orchestrated and successfully implemented satanic attack against the family. The plan has been successful to date because the demonic legislatures, rumored-to-be-participatory jurists and child-molesting, pro-homosexual presidents. Hollywood and television has made what should be viewed as criminal and/or mentally ill fashionable.

We have seen boorish tragedies masquerading as women hosting drag queen story hours. Not so very long ago fast-food burger joints like Burger King were under attack as not healthy for children. Today Burger King is donating up to $250,000 of proceeds from every chicken sandwich sold to a hellish homosexual lobby group that supports child sex changes, the drugging of children with opposite-sex hormones and of course the obligatory clown act called drag queen story hours. But parents, and specifically churchgoing people, patronize the place.

By now most are aware of the Loudoun County Public School teacher who was suspended for refusing to go against his Christian beliefs and address self-identifying boys as girls and vice versa. How many Christian parents and families will continue to allow their children to attend those public schools?

These incidents are just the tip of the iceberg. A mother who sought addressment to the anti-God, pro-homosexual alphabet group indoctrination taking place in Carmel, New York, public schools was met with condescending dismissiveness at a recent school board meeting. However, she refused to be silenced or mocked, and now the mother's refusal to be silenced has gone viral.

Which brings me to another point. The Carmel mother refused to be silenced even as the caricature on the school board tried to passively shame her into silence by playing the unspoken "you're a minority and we'll tell you what is best for your child" card. But to the parent's credit, she refused to be treated in such a condescending manner and verbally roasted the liberal, pro-homosexual, anti-America school board member.

Along with other groups and churches, I have been warning parents about the homosexual plan to use vile behavioral-modification tactics and their alphabet moniker horror groups to subvert the classroom environment.

The leaders of these alphabet homosexual groups are morally opprobrious and bankrupt of any measurable semblance of truth. In brief they are pernicious liars and of the highest order. It never fails that whenever I write exposing the threat to family and children these groups pose, their minions claim I am lying. But that is because they have no choice. I place my record of being right beside their record of being liars any time and anywhere.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: From Glenn Beck we have: "'Disgusting and explicit': Leaked documents reveal disturbing new sex education curriculum. Here's what schools are putting into your children's textbooks" (Sept. 10, 2020). From Glenn Beck we also have: "What they're teaching kids – as early as kindergarten – is disturbing. Watch: Brainwashed: The radical sex agenda corrupting your kid" (Sept. 9, 2020).

Teachers are threatening retaliation against parents who observe their children while they are being instructed by video. The Tennessee Star reported that parents were sent home forms to be filled out pledging that the would not monitor what their children are doing/learning during online schooling. If the parents refused or were found out to be "disobeying" the teacher's edicts, the school threatened to cut off the child's education. I ask what possible reason could it be that teachers and school districts do not want parents privy to what their children are being inculcated with, apart from it is something wholly objectionable to the parents?

California has become the first state in history to mandate that elementary schools use the most abnormal, debaucherous and sexually deviant homosexual textbooks. And they have done it by fiat. Not only is it now "the law" that the public schools must use textbooks that incorporate sexual perversion in elementary schools, but they have given parents no choices for opting out. (See: California Parents Barred From Opting Kids Out of Mandatory LGBT-Inclusive Textbooks," Trey Sanchez, truthrevolt.org, Dec. 26, 2017.)

First of all, parents do have an "opt-out." It is called "private Christian schools and/or homeschooling"; and parents who are concerned about the health of their children's education should avail themselves of one or both.

I contend, and nothing dissuades me, that the real reasons sexual deviants are forcing sexual deviance upon children in Kindergarten through fifth grade is because the sexual deviancy they practice is not normal, neither is it genetic. Ergo, they must continually find ways to replenish their kind. If they do not desensitize young children to the abnormality and ungodliness of this perversion by the time untainted children are adults, they will reject personal participation in this deviant sexual practice.

The publisher of the textbooks to be used in the eightth grade said: We're not trying to make anybody [homosexual]; we're not saying there's an agenda; we're not saying that these people are better than other people; what we're saying is this is another group of Americans and they face certain prejudices."

That's an unmitigated lie. Everything he claims they aren't, they by their own written agenda in fact intend to see happen. It is part of the homosexual agenda's goal. The following is an excerpt from part 1 of the "homosexual manifesto." (First published in Gay Community News, Feb. 15-21, 1987, and also placed into the Congressional Record. Author – Michael Swift.)

"Our writers and artists will make love between men fashionable and de rigueur, and we will succeed because we are adept at setting styles.

"We will sodomize your sons, emblems of your feeble masculinity, of your shallow dreams and vulgar lies. We shall seduce them in your schools, in your dormitories, in your gymnasiums, in your locker rooms … youth groups. … Your sons … will be recast in our image."

Swift was not only condemned by conservative Christians, including myself, he was condemned by others as well. Accordingly, he and his perverts claimed his manifesto was just a humorous joke and everyone understood that except Christians. Fast forward to the zeitgeist of today, and it is apparent many are not laughing at abhorrent filth being forced upon our children.

In the Spring 2003 Issue of City Journal, Marjorie King wrote what remains possibly as the most thorough treatise on this subject titled: "Queering the Schools – [homosexual] activist groups, with teachers' unions applause, are importing a disturbing agenda into the nation's public schools."

The outcry of complaint and denial was the typical tactic played by these groups. They cry foul even as they are exposed red-handed committing and/or orchestrating the very plots to destroy the family and convert our children through indoctrination into what we see today.

The devil's intention is always to destroy the whole of man. This disease of the mind has today reached the point where children are ingesting hormone-altering drugs, and young adults are having their bodies butchered in the deranged belief they are becoming another sex. In reality they are men with artificial female anatomies or females with artificial male anatomies. In either case, it doesn't change what they were born.

