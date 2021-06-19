Family is reunited with late mother's Bible after Oklahoma man finds it on his lawn

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – An Oklahoma family has been reunited with their late mother’s Bible after a man found it on his front lawn.

Terry Ward, the man who found the Bible, had been mowing his front lawn last week when he noticed a Bible in his flower bed. “It rained all night, so it must have just been there for a little while because it wasn’t wet,” Ward told NBC affiliate KFOR-TV. “Just laying there with some screws and some bullets.”

Ward immediately thought about getting the Bible back to its rightful owner after he noticed that it had the name Pearl Williams in it and was dated 1946.

