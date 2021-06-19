A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Family is reunited with late mother's Bible after Oklahoma man finds it on his lawn

Finder immediately thought about getting volume back to rightful owners

WND News Services
Published June 18, 2021 at 10:16pm
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – An Oklahoma family has been reunited with their late mother’s Bible after a man found it on his front lawn.

Terry Ward, the man who found the Bible, had been mowing his front lawn last week when he noticed a Bible in his flower bed. “It rained all night, so it must have just been there for a little while because it wasn’t wet,” Ward told NBC affiliate KFOR-TV. “Just laying there with some screws and some bullets.”

Ward immediately thought about getting the Bible back to its rightful owner after he noticed that it had the name Pearl Williams in it and was dated 1946.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
