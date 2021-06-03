A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fauci book removed from Amazon, Barnes & Noble

'Expect the Unexpected' reportedly posted prematurely for pre-sale

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 3, 2021 at 7:28am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A book about Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, has been scrubbed from major online retailers after it made headlines earlier on Wednesday.

Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward, an 80-page book about Fauci's response to the coronavirus pandemic, was removed from both Amazon's and Barnes & Noble's stores on the internet, a review by the Washington Examiner found.

The book, which retailed at $18 for preorders, was set to release on Nov. 2. However, National Geographic Books, which said it developed the book in connection with an upcoming National Geographic Documentary Film about Fauci, said the book was posted earlier than intended for pre-sales and therefore removed.

Read the full story ›

