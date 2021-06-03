Fauci book removed from Amazon, Barnes & Noble

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A book about Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, has been scrubbed from major online retailers after it made headlines earlier on Wednesday.

Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward, an 80-page book about Fauci's response to the coronavirus pandemic, was removed from both Amazon's and Barnes & Noble's stores on the internet, a review by the Washington Examiner found.

The book, which retailed at $18 for preorders, was set to release on Nov. 2. However, National Geographic Books, which said it developed the book in connection with an upcoming National Geographic Documentary Film about Fauci, said the book was posted earlier than intended for pre-sales and therefore removed.

Read the full story ›