Fauci email dump illustrates dismissive physician who rose to fame to cover his own scandal

(THE FEDERALIST) – A treasure trove of emails from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s were made public this week by BuzzFeed News after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) opened the inbox of the nation’s face of the pandemic and ensuing institutional decay.

More than 3,200 pages dated from January to June 2020 reveal a portrait of a government bureaucrat lifted up as a god-like figure in the legacy media who did what most government bureaucrats do: operate in their own self-interest no matter the stakes.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post published its findings from a smaller series of emails obtained through a separate FOIA request. It painted the most predictable narrative one could expect from the pinnacle paper of Trump resistance: the heroic image of an 80-year-old physician steering the nation through a once-in-a-generation pathogen in the apparent absence of presidential leadership. The Post, however, kept its retrieved emails concealed.

