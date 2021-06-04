Fauci relies on 'evolutionary theory' – it figures

We all know Dr. Anthony Fauci is, not surprisingly, an evolutionist.

He makes no bones about it.

But it explains a lot. Like why we can't trust him on his collaboration with the Wuhan Laboratory and the "gain of function" experiments he was so thrilled about.

Remember what he said about his dependence on the people he trusted for so long and his conclusion about the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Remember also what he said was awaiting President-elect Donald Trump.

"A number of very qualified evolutionary biologists have said that everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [the virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species."

"The history of the last 32 years that I have been the director of the NIAID will tell the next administration [Trump's] that there is no doubt they will be faced with the challenges their predecessors were faced with. We will definitely get surprised in the next few years. Risks have never been higher. What about the things we are not even thinking about? No matter what, history has told us definitively that [outbreaks] will happen because [facing] infectious diseases is a perpetual challenge. It is not going to go away. The thing we're extraordinarily confident about is that we're going to see this in the next few years."

The first is a quote from one of Fauci's favorite media sources – the Xinhua News Agency, the official news agency of Communist China. He made similar statements before congressional hearings. He trusts in evolutionary theory.

The second quote was something he said to evolutionary scientists predicting Trump would be hit with a "surprise" virus in his first term.

What's wrong with both statements?

First of all, every scientist in the U.S. gets propagandized about evolution. That's what makes them "qualified," in the ears and eyes of Fauci. He believes things can "evolve in nature and then jump species."

But that's hokum. The chances that could happen are equivalent to those of evolution, which requires millions of years even to be a theory, let alone fact. Man has not been on this planet for millions of years – not even close. And the fact that diseases could "evolve" doesn't jibe with a loving God.

Fauci was very definite, "extraordinarily confident" even, that Trump had a major surprise coming – which he downplayed when it came.

I don't believe in evolution. I believe it's a fairy tale. I believe God made us in His image – just as the Bible describes. Why should we not believe God about the way mankind was created but believe He sent a Messiah who could give us eternal life and forgive our sins?

Evolution is not a theory worth science's time – and time is what it needs, desperately.

But Fauci gave it all away. He was a phony from the beginning. And Trump tolerated him. Every president makes mistakes. This one was a doozy.

It's not surprising that Fauci got away with it – citing, as it were, "evolutionary theory."

This disease, COVID-19, the China virus, came out of the Wuhan Lab. That's where it was birthed. But Fauci very much wants to blame God for his mistake. And Fauci helped invent the virus with his funding of research at the lab. Whether it was a mistake or not, Fauci was hoping it would be a Frankenstein monster he helped to create.

He got his wish.

He was in on it – the whole enchilada. The Big Steal – everything. He gave it away – plus his career.

But there's something else he gave away. His humanity – even his very soul, unless I'm wrong and he plans to repent of his ghastly sins.

When a doctor turns into a villain whose actions lead to the death of millions to get his way, it's beyond sick.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Fauci should be prosecuted. They would look good together in a prison cell.

