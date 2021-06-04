A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fauci turns American dating apps into vaccine-tracking devices

Push for jab amounts to largest PR campaign in nation's history

Published June 4, 2021 at 2:42pm
Published June 4, 2021 at 2:42pm
(REVOLVER) – The aggressive and seemingly universal push for vaccines from government, media and corporate sectors of the Globalist American Empire amounts to one of the largest PR campaigns in our nation’s history.

The particularly aggressive effort to evangelize the vaccine to our nation’s youth, who enjoy a virtually negligible death rate from Covid-19 itself, is as bizarre as it is undeniable. From straight-up cash bribes to free admission to amusement parks to travel perks to a seemingly endless array of celebrity endorsements, the regime pulled out just about all the stops to persuade the young to stick out their arms and take the jab.

The latest and possibly most invasive frontier in this nationwide effort to get our youth Vaxxed? You guessed it, dating apps.

Read the full story ›

