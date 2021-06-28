Felon on supervised release accused of gunning down man in front of his kids on Father's Day

The flawed criminal justice system often comes at the expense of innocent Americans, and a Massachusetts man may be the latest victim.

An altercation in Dorchester, one of Boston's most crime-plagued neighborhoods, resulted in Ira Grayson allegedly fatally shooting Stacy Coleman in front of his children at an event on Father's Day, the Boston Herald reported.

This incident should have never happened in the first place when Grayson's recent past is considered.

The murder suspect, who is from Manchester, New Hampshire, was on federal supervised release after being convicted of

"being a felon in possession of a firearm" in New Hampshire, according to a media release from the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

“As the weather turns warm and our communities shed pandemic-era restrictions on gatherings, there become more opportunities for personal conflict and confrontations. No matter what those conflicts may be, there is never an excuse for taking a life or inflicting harm through violence,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

TRENDING: Trump slams Kamala for border trip, says she only went 'because I announced that I was going next week'

“Mr. Coleman’s family and loved ones are now left grieving and asking questions that we will try our best to answer. My office is available to this family and all survivors of homicide in Suffolk County to help connect them with resources and to provide the support they deserve.”

Grayson was arraigned after he admitted himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm after the conflict, and it was additionally discovered by authorities that he was allegedly in possession of illegal drugs.

The case will go to court on August 20, and there are clearly many questions that need to be answered about the heinous situation.

For starters, it is unclear who initiated the altercation supposedly involving two firearms and the reasoning behind it.

Grayson is now being held without bail, but there are serious questions about why he was on federal supervised release in the first place.

Being a felon in possession of a firearm is something not to be taken lightly, and should be viewed as a slippery slope to violent crime later on.

Thousands of people in the United States spending years in prison for non-violent offenses, and pose little practical risk to the public, yet Grayson was able to walk free?

The lack of consistency and common sense in the criminal justice system can have devastating consequences, and Grayson needed to remain behind bars for public safety.

When the issue of reforming the justice system arises in the current discourse, there seems to be a lack of desire for comprehensive solutions that would keep those who are dangerous in prison and reexamining the sentences of those who are not.

Combatting crimes such as gun violence in the United States begins with the authorities' ability to determine who presents a threat to the public as a preventative measure.

This obviously does not mean gun control, as it means being aware of felons who exhibited risky behavior already.

In the case of Ira Grayson, the authorities fell short of their duty to protect the public, and a father is now dead as a result.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.