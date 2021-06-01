Flashback! BLM co-founder has words of praise for Mao

About the time Patrisse Cullors, one co-founder of the radical leftist group Black Lives Matter, was on video calling for the end to Israel, another co-founder, Alicia Garza, was pulling quotations from Mao Zedong, the former Chinese Communist tyrant who is blamed, with reason, for killing 30,000 people a day for the four years of his Great Leap Forward starting in 1958.

The National Pulse dug up the video of Garza invoking Mao's deadly perspectives while "outlining her organization's effort to 'transform democracy' and 'take power.'"

She was delivering a speech called "How Black Power Aims to Transform Democracy" at the Personal Democracy Forum in 2016, the report said.

At the Facebook-sponsored event, she cited the need for a "new political order," and noted BLM's internal fights, stating, "We, too, are navigating the tension between allowing 1,000 flowers to bloom while at the same time distinguishing between what are flowers and what are in fact weeds that threaten to consume the entire ecosystem."

The report said that referred to Mao's Hundred Flowers Campaign, "which he infamously announced with the following rationale, 'The policy of letting a hundred flowers bloom and a hundred schools of thought contend is designed to promote the flourishing of the arts and the progress of science.'"

But he didn't allow that to happen, killing off opponents as they were identified. The best estimates are that during Mao's four-year agenda, about 45 million Chinese died.

The report described Garza's address as "overtly pro-Communist," including her expressed desire to be in control.

"We are not scared of what it means to take power," she said, suggesting, "We're not satisfied with the crumbs that may fall from the table of power, and we are not satisfied with merely sitting at the tables of power. In fact, we aim to up overturn those tables in favor of a new system overall. You can’t be for social change and against disruption."

Historians identify Mao as the greatest mass murderer in history, and one of the most vicious. One account describes how, under Mao's orders, when "a boy stole a handful of grain in a Hunan village, local boss Xiong Dechang forced his father to bury him alive."

The National Pulse previously uncovered the video clip of Cullors that dates back to 2015.

She's appearing on a panel called "Globalizing Ferguson: Racialized Policing and International Resistance," which was organized by Harvard's Human Rights Program.

She said, "Palestine is our generation's South Africa, and if we don't step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that's called Israel, we're doomed."

Cullors, who came under scrutiny recently when it was revealed she's been spending millions of dollars buying up at least four mansions, just recently announced she was quitting the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation organization.

