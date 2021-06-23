Former elections clerk: Zuckerberg activists took control of 2020 race

A former elections clerk in the state of Wisconsin, which is facing multiple complaints over possible election malfeasance for the announced results of the 2020 presidential race, says activists funded by Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg essentially took over that election.

In an interview with Just the News, Sandy Juno, who previously was the county clerk for Brown County, charged that, "We need to be really on top of this, because if this is how elections are going to go, we won't have election integrity."

The issue is the hundreds of millions of dollars Zuckerberg gave to his Center for Tech and Civil Life, which in turn handed it out to thousands of elections officials all across the U.S. The donations, however, came with strings, that the money had to be used in certain ways and the recipients needed to use certain groups to help.

The stated explanation for the money was that it would help elections officials deal with the complications of COVID-19. But in reality, the funds were used for a wide range of projects including new vehicles, raises and ad campaigns.

Juno said the money, and strings that came with it, sidelined career experts and made last-minute changes that may have violated state laws.

While the level of influence on election results from that money hasn't been determined, what has is that multiple officials in various states simply changed state laws to accommodate their wishes during the election, even though the Constitution requires state legislatures to make those alterations.

She said those who made those changes "had no business doing that."

She said, based on her experience of 22 years running elections, rich donors should be banned in the future from giving to local election referees.

She appeared with Just the News editor-in-chief John Solomon this week on "Securing our Elections: Protecting your Vote," a special on Real America's Voice.

Juno explained that after the CTCL cash arrived in Green Bay, city officials "began to take over election functions," even though they had no such authority under state law.

"Under Wisconsin law, municipal clerks, the county clerk and the Wisconsin Elections Commission are the individuals charged with running elections," he said.

It's previously been reported by the Daily Signal that there have been formal complaints about the 2020 election process against all five of the biggest cities in Wisconsin.

State Rep. Janel Brandtjen explained recently, "There still are a lot of questions about CTCL [the Center for Tech and Civic Life] and their involvement in the 2020 election. The lack of oversight of these [outside] groups should concern everyone in the state of Wisconsin as we work toward transparent elections.”

"Few red flags appear more concerning to her and other observers than the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life’s network of liberal voting activists, who, according to emails obtained by Wisconsin Spotlight, became deeply involved in administering the November election in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, and Racine," the report said.

In final official results in Wisconsin, Biden defeated Trump by 49.6% of the vote to 48.9%, flipping a state with 10 electoral votes that Trump won in 2016.

The Madison complaint explains CTCL gave the five cities more than $8 million.

The report said CTCL partners literally got the keys to absentee ballots as one long-time Democratic operative offered to “cure” ballots. The complaints allege CTCL, its partners, and city officials usurped authority solely granted to local and state elections officials under state law and the U.S. Constitution.

Critics of CTCL argue that the left-leaning group handed out election administration grants to communities across the country with funding skewed heavily to liberal strongholds, particularly in battleground states such as Wisconsin.

