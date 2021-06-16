'Fox came at my throat': TV reporter told to stop reporting on hydroxychloroquine

A reporter for a local Fox affiliate has confirmed she was threatened for posting online reports about hydroxychloroquine, a drug that studies have shown to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Then she was suspended for releasing those details.

"Fox came at my throat for standing up against censorship," confirmed Ivory Hecker, a reporter for Fox 26 in Houston.

Her charges came in a report from Project Veritas, as well as in a video posted online by the organization.

The report said Hecker was suspended after announcing live on-air she was in contact with Project Veritas for what she called "corruption" at the Houston affiliate.

"She said the station’s actions are an affront to real journalism and claimed leadership prioritizes corporate interests over the viewer," the report explained. "Hecker obtained recordings of her superiors telling her to prioritize the opinion of the station's general manager, and the company’s CEO, above that of the audience."

"What’s happening within Fox Corp is an operation of prioritizing corporate interests above the viewer's interest and, therefore, operating in a deceptive way," she said.

She also said she was told that the station's audience would not appreciate reports on bitcoin.

Studies show that hydroxychloroquine actually can help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Nevertheless federal health officials as well as legacy media outlets and social media megacorporations have consistently tried to suppress those details.

The campaign against the treatment has been relentless. Just days ago, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., was suspended from YouTube for uploading "two videos of Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearings he led on early experimental treatments to the novel coronavirus, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin," according to a report.

The Project Veritas report said Hecker got audio of Susan Schiller, the station's news director, telling her to "cease and desist" posting about the treatment on social media.

That was after she had interviewed Dr. Joseph Varon, chief of critical care at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, who "told her of his success using hydroxychloroquine on certain patients."

Hecker also recorded her superior, Lee Meier, who said a "poor African-American audience" wouldn't care about bitcoin.

Hecker charged the decisions were "in line with the leadership of Fox Corp. and Fox's advertisers – "one of which is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

"There's a narrative. Yes, it is unspoken. But if you accidentally step outside the narrative, if you don't sense what that narrative is and go with it, there will be grave consequences for you," she said.

The station charged, "FOX 26 adheres to the highest editorial standards of accuracy and impartiality. This incident involves nothing more than a disgruntled former employee seeking publicity by promoting a false narrative produced through selective editing and misrepresentation."

The video is here.

On Hecker's recording, Jennifer Bourgeois, sales coordinator for Fox 26, "admitted" that the CDC "is heavily influencing stations such as theirs due to the amount of money they are pouring into ad campaigns – and how that, in turn, affects the network’s coverage of major health issues."

"Yeah, they [CDC] are spending money. They are spending money because they can," she told an undercover Project Veritas reporter. "Yeah, they can. They [CDC] are in the pocket. You know? They’re there."

Hecker said, "Vaccines are a potential money maker for Fox. Fox gets paid for that. As a viewer you need to look at who is advertising on this TV station, and you’ve got to realize -- surely that the TV station doesn’t want to hurt its advertisers."

She said, "The viewers are being deceived by a carefully crafted narrative in some stories, okay? In some areas they do fantastic journalism. For some reason, some of these stories have an incredible slant. If you accidentally step outside [the narrative], they try to internally destroy you -- as I've witnessed firsthand."

