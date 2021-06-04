A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
German study finds lockdown 'had no effect' on stopping spread of coronavirus

Infection rates already falling before restrictions put in place

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2021 at 2:53pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) – A major new study by German scientists at Munich University has found that lockdowns had no effect on reducing the country’s coronavirus infection rate.

“Statisticians at Munich University found “no direct connection” between the German lockdown and falling infection rates in the country,” reports the Telegraph.

The study found that, on all three occasions before Germany imposed its lockdowns in November, December and April, infection rates had already begun to fall.

Read the full story ›

