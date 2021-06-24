A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.LET THE VENGEANCE BEGIN
Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York after statements challenging 2020 election results

Will remain in effect as full disciplinary proceedings play out

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 24, 2021 at 1:50pm
(FOX NEWS) – The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of New York ruled Thursday that they are temporarily suspending former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani from the practice of law based on a finding that he gave false statements to courts and others while representing former President Donald Trump.

The disciplinary proceedings were the result of multiple complaints filed against Giuliani, and are based on allegations of false statements made in court, in the media, and elsewhere about the 2020 election.

"[W]e conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020," the ruling said.

Read the full story ›

