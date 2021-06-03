Google keeps anti-Semite exec who condemned Jews’ ‘insatiable appetite for war’

An advocacy group that boasts of being the world's largest pro-Israel community with nearly 10 million followers is condemning Google for its refusal to dismiss an executive who was caught "spouting virulently anti-Semitic opinions."

Instead, the company moved Kamau Bobb from his previous post as Google's "Global Lead for Diversity, Strategy and Research," to a STEM post, according to United With Israel.

Bobb had written, in a 2007 blog post, "If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself."

The activist organization reported, "Bobb reportedly released an internal apology at Google. Anti-Semitism watchdogs demanded his immediate termination. Instead of firing Bobb, Google announced that it was moving him from his post as Global Lead for Diversity, Strategy and Research into a STEM-focused role."

TRENDING: Trump hammers Georgia county for delaying and seeking to shut down ballot audit

Google said, in a statement, "We unequivocally condemn the past writings by a member of our diversity team that are causing deep offense and pain to members of our Jewish community … . These writings are unquestionably hurtful. The author acknowledges this and has apologized. He will no longer be part of our diversity team going forward and will focus on his STEM [Science Technology Engineering Math] work."

The 2007 post first was revealed by the Washington Free Beacon, and originated when Bobb was a research associate at Georgia Tech.

Regarding Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip as more, Bobb charged that Jews have an "insatiable appetite for war" as well as an "insensitivity to the suffering [of] others."

His comments included:

Should the anti-Semite Google exec be fired? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

If I were a Jew today, my sensibilities would be tormented. I would find it increasingly difficult to reconcile the long cycles of oppression that Jewish people have endured and the insatiable appetite for vengeful violence that Israel, my homeland, has now acquired. If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself. Self-defense is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering [of] others.

Google explained, "This has come at a time where we’ve seen an alarming increase in antisemitic attacks. Antisemitism is a vile prejudice that has given rise to unfathomable acts. It has no place in society and we stand with our Jewish community in condemning it."

The New York Post noted the Jewish human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center had insisted, "Google must fire this #antisemite #KamauBobb."

Breitbart reported the writings came in a post from Bobb titled, "If I were a Jew."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!