Is Google perpetrating fraud?

The secret to Google's success is having more data on users than any other entity in the world – including the feared National Security Agency and all the domestic and foreign intelligence agencies in the world.

This information is then monetized, essentially by selling it.

It may not sound legal, but, so far, Google hasn't faced any government investigations into its monopolistic trailblazing efforts.

Maybe it's about time.

Let me tell you a little professional horror story, among others, I've faced with Google since at least November 2017.

I canceled a Google monthly service because it was outdated. I won't say which one, for now. I actually tried to cancel it in October of that year, but I still got a bill for November. I decided to pay it out of fear. Why fear? Because WND uses other Google vital services, and the giant company is well-known for shutting off another indispensable service because one of its customers didn't pay even a small monthly bill for another Google service.

In other words, WND didn't use this unwanted service. It canceled it. But Google continued to bill for it. Rather than risk getting the WND site shut down over what I assumed to be a misunderstanding, we paid a bill that was not justified.

In the meantime, I instructed my staff to ensure that we didn't get any more bills for this unwanted service after November 2017. I saw the long paper trail. We were assured there would be no more unwanted and unwarranted billings – in writing.

I'm sure you can guess what happened. The following month, December, we were billed again.

We went through the same process, contacting the same people, explaining in time-consuming fashion the problem. We were assured again we would not be billed for this service.

Then we got the January bill. Back to the drawing board. More countless staff hours were devoted to the same process. Once again, we were assured we would not be billed for February. And, once again, we got the bill. More effort, more anxiety, more fear. Process repeated. More assurances from Google, without apology, by the way.

Then, despite the long digital trail of corrections, we got the March bill. Same thing.

Now, let me ask you this: If Google knows everything about everyone, how can it haplessly continue to bill its customers in such an unprofessional and, frankly, fraudulent way? It's illegal to send bills to customers that are unwarranted; companies lose millions every year by paying bills like this without verifying they are valid. There are scams all the time that make lots of money because companies get bills every month that are not valid. It takes a lot of effort to avoid making mistakes.

WND readers and subscribers have been informed of the many ways the Digital Cartel have intentionally and purposely victimized the independent online media, ensuring they operate on an uneven playing field with the corporate "fake media" titans.

I raise this question because I strongly suspect WND is not the only company in the world that has faced this kind of thing. It's either total incompetence or deliberate harassment and intentional fraud.

I had a series of strokes in 2019. I have not fully recuperated. In 2021 I resumed writing and as much of management as I could stomach – withing having another stroke. What did I discover? Google is still trying to bill us. Now they have turned it over to a bill collector.

I'd really like to hear from others who have faced this problem with Google, because I'm at my wit's end over this. I'm ready to find an attorney – if anyone knows someone who's NOT AFRAID OF GOOGLE!

Can you believe a company the size of Google – which boasts about how efficiently it operates and makes billions a year as a virtual monopoly – could actually be this inefficient? Or is it something worse?

I really have my doubts – especially when I look at how it intentionally punishes independent media in so many ways. As far as I'm concerned, it's part of a Digital Cartel that is destroying freedom of speech and freedom of the press in America and around the world because of its own corporate political and social bias.

That's why I want to hear other horror stories like this one. I'm sure there are some much worse.

I'd also welcome hearing from someone from Google senior management if I'm being unfair in any way. We have bent over backwards as a company to get this little, simple problem resolved. Every month, we're assured it's over. And then the nightmare continues.

Again, why have we been this patient? Out of fear. I don't want to live like that anymore. That's why I'm going public. I'm hoping for the best.

You can't have it both ways. You can't collect data on everything and everyone – and boast, as its senior management does, that you have enough data to tell users how they should schedule their time, decide what to have for lunch on any given day, where they should go, how they should spend their money and so on – yet plead ignorance about sending invalid and fraudulent bills to customers month after month.

Is it incompetence? Is it fraud? Is it harassment? Is it all of the above?

I'm asking other Google customers. And I'm publicly asking the Google brass.

I've been very frank about Google. They deprive us of revenues when they control the lion's share because they don't like our content. I've told you how they characterize many of WND's stories, in writing, to us – as "dangerous," "derogatory," even "shocking content." These are all applied to TRUE stories – all of which have panned out. A few years ago, I would have laughed. But I'm not laughing anymore. I am deeply concerned, in an existential sort of way, about Google, more than ever – in the same way I'm concerned about Communist China and the Biden administration.

Support WND – including its ongoing investigations into the Digital Cartel.

If you think the internet is under the total control of Big Tech now, it's just going to get worse as Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter and YouTube (owned by Google) get bigger and bigger.

It's not just WND in their cross hairs. It's Breitbart, the Daily Caller and all the rest.

WND has been forcibly downsized by these leftists by 80% since January 2017. There's a direct correlation between the percentage of Google-Facebook advertising revenue control and the decline in advertising revenue at WND in the same time period.

Thus, there's nowhere else for WND to turn than to direct financial contributions. What we collect in donations for the WND News Center all goes to reporters, editors and contributors – every dime.

That's why, as of Tuesday, June 15, we've launched our drive to raise $100,000 by July 15.

Please support us with your prayers and by making a generous tax-deductible donation to the WND News Center, the nonprofit, charitable, 501(c)3 sister organization to the for-profit WND. And consider sending a monthly contribution of any amount.

If we go down, soon the independent free press will be a thing of the past, and with it, our uniquely blessed nation. Please make your tax-deductible donations online at the WND News Center website. Or, if you prefer to mail your donation, please make your check out to "WND News Center," write "Farah donation appeal" on the check's memo line, and mail it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100. Thank you very much, and God bless you.

