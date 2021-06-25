Herd of cows escapes slaughterhouse, takes over area neighborhood

(FOX LA) – A herd of cows led deputies on a chase after escaping a slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera Tuesday night.

The runaway cows prompted a police scene at a culdesac near Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue. The injured person was taken to the hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies say.

After deputies made initial attempts to round up the cows, some began sprinting from the scene, prompting an animal pursuit. No other injuries were reported in the bizarre incident. However, at one point, one of the four-legged police chase suspects was hit by a car. It didn't take long for the cow to get back up and walk away from the crash scene.

Read the full story ›