A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Money WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hobby Lobby sues Oxford professor over 'stolen' Bible artifacts

Educator denies: 'I would never betray the trust of my colleagues'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 7, 2021 at 5:42pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(COURTHOUSE NEWS) -- Craft chain Hobby Lobby is going to court again, this time to recover some $7 million it paid a former Oxford University classics professor for ancient fragments of the Christian gospels and other artifacts that turned out to be stolen.

Hobby Lobby says it had looked to professor Dirk Obbink while curating artifacts for its planned Museum of the Bible in Washington. Owned by a billionaire evangelical named Steve Green, the store has made Christianity a pillar of its business, perhaps most famously when it sued to be exempt from providing employees with free contraception under the federal health care law.

Since its 2017 opening, however, Hobby Lobby’s museum has been plagued by scandal over its acquisitions, resulting in the returns of manuscripts that were smuggled out of Egypt and cuneiform tablets looted from Iraq. Last year, experts concluded that “ancient” Dead Sea Scrolls that served as the museum’s centerpiece were in fact counterfeit.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hobby Lobby sues Oxford professor over 'stolen' Bible artifacts
Dow falls more than 100 points to start the week
'You will be turned back': Kamala tells Guatemalans not to come to U.S.
DeSantis signs bills combatting Chinese influence in U.S.
Another sheriff ditches Democratic Party over 'defund the police' calls
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×