Hospital sued for trying to force 'experimental' COVID vaccine on employees

A lawsuit has been filed by more than 100 workers against Houston's Methodist Hospital over its demands that they be injected with an "experimental" COVID vaccine.

Fox News reported Jennifer Bridges, one of the nurses who brought the legal action, explained she and others are fighting for the rights of workers.

"This is very important. We're basically fighting for everybody's rights right now just to make our own decisions. Nobody should be forced to put something in their body if they are not comfortable with it – and lose their jobs over it," Bridges explained.

The complaint explains the facts that largely have been omitted from many legacy media reports on the vaccines.

"Methodist Hospital is forcing its employees to be human 'guinea pigs' as a condition for continued employment. .. On December 11, 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') issued the first emergency use authorization ('EAU') for an experimental vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 ('COVID-19'). Emergency use authorization is not an FDA approval. The experimental vaccine has been in existence for less than a year. The first reported use of the experimental vaccine was December 14, 2020. It is undisputed that the vaccine being forced upon plaintiffs is 'unapproved.' Even though the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in December 2020, the clinical trials the FDA will rely upon to ultimately decide whether to license these and other COVID-19 experimental vaccines are still underway and are designed to last for approximately two (2) years to collect adequate data to establish if these vaccines are safe and effective enough for the FDA to approve."

The document said, "The abbreviated timelines for the emergency use applications and authorizations means there is much the FDA does not know about these products even as it authorizes them for emergency use, including their effectiveness against infection, death, and transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that is allegedly the cause of the COVID disease."

At least 117 nurses have joined the legal action, and lawyer Jared Woodfill V said the vaccine mandate is the first time in U.S. history employers are forcing workers to decide between participating in a mass-scale pharmaceutical trial and retaining their jobs.

"They are saying you are going to have to have an experimental drug injected into your body, a drug that we don't know what the long-term side effects will be or what it will look like and that is a condition of employment," he said.

A report at ZeroHedge explained the plaintiffs cited a letter from CEO Marc Boom who allegedly told employees to "see the HR policy that outlines the consequences of not being compliant by June 7, which include suspension and eventually termination."

David Bernard, an executive at a Houston Methodist branch, reportedly told a worker "100 percent vaccination is more important than your individual freedom. … Everyone [sic] of you is replaceable. If you don’t like what your [sic] doing you can leave and we will replace your spot."

A hospital office disputed that quote in a statement to The Epoch Times, but did not comment on the comment from Boom.

Woodfill told an ABC News affiliate the mandate violates the Nuremberg Code of 1947, written after Nazi Germany was defeated.

"To promote its business and increase profits at the expense of other health care providers and their employees' health, defendants advertise to the public that they 'require all employees and employed physicians to get a COVID-19 vaccine.' More clearly, defendants' employees are being forced to serve as human 'guinea pigs' to increase defendants' profits," Woodfill explained.

The report explained, "The Houston Methodist spokesperson also included a link to the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on May 28 having posted updated guidelines that suggest employers can make employees be vaccinated."

However, Joe Biden's Occupational Safety and Health Administration earlier noted that if an employer requires the vaccinations, and an employee suffers complications, that would be a Worker's Compensation claim as would any other work-related injury.

The lawsuit was filed in a state court in Montgomery County, Texas, and alleges wrongful discharge as well as a violation of the at-will employment doctrine’s public policy exception.

The complaint quotes Dr. Amanda Cohn, of the Advisory Committee on Immunizations and Respiratory Disease, who said, "I just wanted to add that, just wanted to remind everybody, that under an Emergency Use Authorization, an EAU, vaccines are not allowed to be mandatory."

And the complaint gets direct: "Among the horrors that emerged from the rubble of World War II were stories of barbaric medical experiments performed on unwilling victims of Nazi Germany's concentration camps."

It explains at that time 15 doctors were convicted of conducting those experiments, "which included the testing of drugs for immunizations against malaria, epidemic jaundice, smallpox, and cholera."

Seven of those convicts were sentenced to death.

The resulting Nuremberg Code specifies that, "The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential."

