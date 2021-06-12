Israel bans sale of fur to fashion industry, 1st country to do so

(JERUSALEM POST) – srael has banned the sale of fur to the fashion industry on Wednesday, becoming the first country in the world to do so.

“The fur industry causes the deaths of hundreds of millions of animals worldwide, and inflicts indescribable cruelty and suffering,” Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said in a statement after signing the amendment, which goes into effect in six months.

“Using the skin and fur of wildlife for the fashion industry is immoral and is certainly unnecessary. Animal fur coats cannot cover the brutal murder industry that makes them. Signing these regulations will make the Israeli fashion market more environmentally friendly and far kinder to animals.”

