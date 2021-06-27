A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jews in Hungary protest law against sharing gay content with minors

Say no one should be discriminated against or outlawed because of their identity

WND News Services
Published June 27, 2021 at 6:03pm
(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Jewish groups in Hungary have condemned a new law in the country that forbids sharing content on homosexuality with minors.

Called the “gay propaganda law,” the legislation passed last week in parliament follows similar moves in Russia in 2013 that define written or visual materials pertaining to sex reassignment or homosexuality as propaganda that should not be allowed to reach children.

The measure, which President Janos Ader signed Wednesday, has triggered a diplomatic spat between Hungary and other member states of the European Union.

Read the full story ›

