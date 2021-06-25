A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Joy Reid tried to ambush education activist on CRT, backfires 'spectacularly'

Guest attacks 'euphemistic terms with subversive content'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 25, 2021 at 1:16pm
(TRENDING POLITICS) – Joy Reid got more than she bargained for on her MSNBC show on Wednesday as she invited on a prolific education activist who she has engaged with in heated Twitter battles.

Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, was brought on her show more like a sacrificial lamb to her craven left-wing audience, but proved to be a wolf when it came to the facts.

“Now, I will note that Twitter is a hyperbole zone. So, whatever, it’s all water under the bridge,” Reid disingenuously remarked. “But I just want to get to a couple of little factual things. Why would I need courage to have you on? Are you like an expert in race or racial history? Are you a lawyer? Are you a legal scholar? Is that part of your background?”

Read the full story ›

