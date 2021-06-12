A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Judge halts loan forgiveness program for farmers of color

Lawsuit alleges it discriminates against white farmers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 12, 2021 at 3:18pm
(MSN) – A federal judge has halted a loan forgiveness program for farmers of color in response to a lawsuit alleging the program discriminates against white farmers.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in Milwaukee issued a temporary restraining order Thursday suspending the program for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The program pays up to 120% of direct or guaranteed farm loan balances for Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Asian American or Pacific Islander farmers. President Joe Biden’s administration created the loan forgiveness program as part of its COVID-19 pandemic relief plan.

WND News Services
