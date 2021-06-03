Judge tosses Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against largest 'sanctuary city for the unborn' in U.S.

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A federal judge has dismissed Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit seeking to invalidate an ordinance outlawing abortion in a major Texas city, arguing a "lack of jurisdiction."

Judge James Wesley Hendrix of the Northern District of Texas, appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump, tossed the lawsuit filed on behalf of the abortion provider against an ordinance banning abortion in the city of Lubbock.

“Because the ability to remedy a plaintiff’s injury through a favorable decision is a prerequisite to a plaintiff’s standing to sue — an ability absent here — the Court dismisses the case for lack of jurisdiction,” Hendrix said in his Tuesday night ruling, as reported by The Texas Tribune.

