Largest drug bust in L.A. sheriff's history after raid on cartel-operated pot farm

Legalizing weed has opened a black market for Mexican drug cartels

Published June 10, 2021 at 3:42pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) has uncovered the largest drug bust in its history Tuesday, and officials allege cartels are to blame. LASD seized tens of millions of dollars worth of illegal marijuana growing in dozens of greenhouses in Southern California, according to local news KTLA.

Twenty-three people were arrested in a massive raid across the Antelope Valley, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles. Officials are currently bulldozing multiple illegal growing sites this week.

Recreational marijuana became legal in California in 2018, but it has opened up a black market for Mexican drug cartels.

