MoneyLET THE VENGEANCE BEGIN
Law firm president under fire for allegedly firing pro-Trump employees

All 3 fired partners are seeking back pay, benefits, judicial order to dissolve the firm

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 10, 2021 at 2:40pm
(THE HILL) – Three former employees of a Minneapolis law firm are alleging that the firm's president wrongfully fired them due to his belief that they were supporters of former President Trump.

William Kain, Margaret Henehan and Kelsey Quarberg, who were all partners at St.Cloud-based Kain and Scott law firm, filed a lawsuit against law firm president Wesley Scott alleging that he sought to fire employees he believed shared pro-Trump posts on social media, according to the Star Tribune.

The outlet reported that Scott is accused of telling the law firm's operation manager to fire two employees he deemed to be racist because they were Trump supporters. When she refused, Scott fired her as well as another employee, the suit claims.

Read the full story ›

