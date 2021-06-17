Leftist firebrand Stacey Abrams had hand in hiring Georgia election workers: Report

Stacey Abrams is a candidate who lost the governor's race in Georgia and since then has made her claim to fame that she refuses to admit her loss, blaming instead the "rules" in the state.

The Western Journal has described her as a "Democratic Party grifter and non-Georgia governor."

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz recently pointed out she has yet to formally concede the 2018 Peach State gubernatorial race, instead claiming, "eight years of systemic disenfranchisement, disinvestment and incompetence had its desired effect on the electoral process in Georgia."

At the time, she said, "Let's be clear: This is not a speech of concession because concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper."

Of late, she's been parading around as an expert on why Georgia's new election laws, which expand voting hours and more, are "racist."

She's been calling the election-integrity plan a throwback to the Jim Crow era, claiming that it suppresses the minority vote.

The state law is less restrictive than in many states, including Joe Biden's own home state, Delaware, but she insists it is racist.

"I think there are components of it that are indeed racist because they use racial animus as a means of targeting the behaviors of certain voters to eliminate their participant and limit their participation in elections," Abrams said.

See an excerpt of the exchange:

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX): Is the Georgia election law... a racist piece of legislation? Stacey Abrams: I think there are components of it that are indeed racist… Cornyn: So you believe that the GA legislature made deliberate attempts to suppress the minority vote? Abrams: Yes. pic.twitter.com/QBgUMJTKyk — The Recount (@therecount) April 20, 2021

Now it's been revealed by the Gateway Pundit that it was Abrams who had significant influence over the staffing for Fulton County's 2020 election.

That process is in the news because of an admission by officials that required paperwork – the chain-of-custody documents – for thousands of ballots appears to not exist any longer.

Further, a report this week said it appears some batches of ballots are lost, too, and sometimes batches of ballots were counted multiple times.

Georgia was one of six battleground states that all went for Joe Biden in 2020, and all subsequently have seen charges of malfeasance in the election process.

The Gateway Pundit explained evidence from a Georgia court case revealed Abrams handled staffing for the election there.

"CD Media reported on a court case this morning that unearthed who was really running the 2020 election in Fulton County Georgia," the report said. "Evidence presented at this morning’s public meeting of the Fulton County Commission shows former Democrat gubernatorial candidate and State Rep Stacey Abrams controlled and financed the main contractor used in Fulton County elections during the Nov 3rd poll and the Jan 5th U.S. Senate runoff.

"Evidence showed direct financial underwriting of the staffing service Happy Faces Personnel Group, by groups controlled by Abrams. In other words, a highly partisan Democrat political operative controlled the elections in Fulton County…" the report said.

Commented the Pundit, "It will be interesting to know if the characters who worked overtime on Election night shoving Biden ballots into tabulation machines two and three times were some of the individuals hired through Abrams-backed staffing services."

The organization also reported thousands of people backed by the leftist ACLU were hired to work the election.

"In late November 2020, we reported on a video we located where Gabe Sterling, who is connected at the hip to corrupt Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, promised to hire ACLU individuals in the 2020 election," the report said. "Fast forward to today and reports are coming out of Georgia in the Georgia Star that thousands of ACLU individuals, were hired for the 2020 Election."

In fact, the report said 2,700 election workers at polls in Georgia were recruited, trained and deployed by the ACLU, which long had opposed some key points of President Trump's plan for America.

The Pundit noted, "Maybe next time Georgia might want to hire more individuals from churches and less from far-left outfits that try to appear not to be far-left outfits."

