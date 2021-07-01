Leftists respond to death of former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld with stream of vitriol

Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has died, his family announced Wednesday, and leftists online immediately reacted with predictable vitriol.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather," his family said in a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country," the social media post continued.

TRENDING: Shaq slams LeBron's NBA whining: You're 'making $200 million' while '40 million people have been laid off'

Rumsfeld served as secretary of defense under President Gerald Ford and later under President George W. Bush.

Rumsfeld, who was 88 when he died, led the Pentagon during most of the Bush years -- which led to a predictable volley of hateful comments from people on Twitter.

WARNING: Some of the following social media posts contain vulgar language which some readers might find offensive.

I try to keep things nice on here. What's the nicest way to tell a dead man to rot in hell? Donald Rumsfeld, Defense Secretary Under 2 Presidents, Is Dead at 88 https://t.co/6xd7T3mLjh — Rich Nichols (@_richnichols_) June 30, 2021

A warm and hearty rest in piss to Donald Rumsfeld — Postal Service Type Beat (@jackalope322) June 30, 2021

Old age? Far better than he deserved. I look forward to pissing on his grave. Rot in hell monster. https://t.co/9zFxQQ4UeR — Crash Test Orphan 👁🇵🇸 (@Hardporecorn69) June 30, 2021

bye bitch — aída chávez (@aidachavez) June 30, 2021

may he rest in hell https://t.co/P6zVvhJDDA — ع (@i3amrs) June 30, 2021

I'm not one for religion or optimism, but it's days like this I turn to comfort in imagining hell is a real place :') https://t.co/97ZSVvj7Xd — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) June 30, 2021

“Mother said never speak ill of the dead. Only good. Donald Rumsfeld is dead. Good.” -borrowed from Bette Davis — Brad Loekle (@BradLoekle) June 30, 2021

Rumsfeld was a proponent of the war on terror following the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Shortly after those attacks, the country first entered Afghanistan with the full support of the then-secretary of defense.

In 2003, the U.S. launched an invasion of Iraq that led to the toppling of Saddam Hussein’s regime -- another engagement supported by Rumsfeld. The former secretary of defense resigned from the Bush administration in 2006.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.