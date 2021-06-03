Let me re-introduce you to our esteemed 'first family'

The headline in the Daily Mail, arguably the world's largest newspaper, was the following:

"EXCLUSIVE: Hunter's 'stripper' baby mama was an assistant at HIS firm and after she had his baby he kicked her off company health insurance – disproving claims he had 'no recollection' of her."

In a magnum opus story, the paper recounted that Lunden Roberts was working at Hunter Biden's firm, Rosemont Seneca, when she became pregnant in late 2017. Roberts, 29, gave birth to Hunter's fourth child, Navy Joan Roberts, in August 2018 following a fling with the president's son in late 2017. Hunter, 51, initially denied paternity and in his memoir, "Beautiful Things," claimed he had "no recollection of our encounter."

It's worth reading for those with a strong stomach to learn the truth that so many Americans never got the privilege of knowing. They were deprived of knowing because of Big Tech-Big Media.

But I'll short-circuit it for those who don't – have a strong stomach, that is.

TRENDING: Trump hammers Georgia county for delaying and seeking to shut down ballot audit

The bombshell messages show that just three months after Roberts gave birth to their baby girl, Hunter asked his assistant to make sure that the new mother had been kicked off his company's health insurance plan.

The texts appeared on Hunter's abandoned laptop, which, by the way, was confirmed as his laptop, despite his less-than-open attitude about its ownership.

This is not a kid. He's 51 years old. He was, at the time of the conception, still in a relationship with his brother's widow, Hallie Biden. This was at least his fourth child.

After a DNA test proved he was the father, the president's son claimed he did not have enough money to pay child support – despite living in a $12,000-per-month home in Hollywood and driving a Porsche. When the judge ordered him to produce financial records, Hunter settled out of court for a reported $2.5 million.

Roberts had previously been reported as a former stripper at a Washington, D.C., club Hunter frequented, but texts reveal she was in fact an employee at his consultancy firm, Rosemont Seneca. December 2018 texts from his assistant at the firm, Katie Dodge, say that a woman named "Lunden" had been on the payroll for at least nine months that year.

Texts messages from Hunter's abandoned laptop show Lunden informed him about the baby's due date and pleaded for help in caring for the child multiple times in 2018, but her messages went ignored.

And so constitutes the first family of the United States circa 2021.

Joe Biden and first lady Jill also have yet to meet Navy Joan. Isn't that sad?

Say what you will about Joe and Hunter, but they live in a world of entitlement, privilege, protection from all threats – especially the FBI and Justice Department. Joe says Hunter is the smartest man he knows. So why doesn't he give him a Cabinet post? Oh shoot, I don't want to give him any ideas.

Old Joe excuses this latest scandal – and then some.

What does that tell you about him?

By now, you no doubt know everything about Joe Biden you want to know, or need to know.

Our nation doesn't deserve this kind of "leadership."

Just so you know which kind we do deserve, it's the kind of leadership that won the last election. President Donald J. Trump. Wasn't his presidency sensational? Isn't he a man who loves and reveres America? Hasn't he raises fabulous kids, too? Did your taxes go up under Trump? Were you able to load up your gas tank without lines and exorbitant prices? Do you believe girls can be boys and boys girls? It's silly. It's not real. Do you believe in abortion on demand? Not with President Trump.

There are a thousand reasons to go for Trump – hopefully in 2024. That is our hope to once again Make America Great!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!