The LGBT rainbow and the book of Revelation

One proof of the argument that the "Antichrist" is a human being spiritually possessed by the devil, Satan, is Paul's testimony in 2 Thessalonians 2 that "He will oppose and exalt himself above every so-called god or object of worship. So he will seat himself in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God."

It is the very crime for which Satan was cast down from heaven, as Jesus described in Luke 10:18. Satan wants to overthrow and replace God the Father. In his human form, the Satan/Antichrist wants to overthrow and replace Jesus (Yashua), the Son, whose title, "Christ," means Messiah or "Savior." And so we are warned by Scripture to watch for the Antichrist to try and deceive the world into believing that he is the Second Coming of Christ (or if you are a member of the partially blinded House of Judah – Romans 11:25-27 – the "First Coming" of Christ that you will accept as true).

The book of Revelation showcases the distinction using the symbolism of the White Horse. In Chapter 19:11-16, the return of the true Messiah is described in perhaps the most soul-stirring passage of the entire Bible:

"Behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war. His eyes were as a flame of fire, and on his head were many crowns; and he had a name written, that no man knew, but he himself. And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of God. And the armies which were in heaven followed him upon white horses, clothed in fine linen, white and clean. And out of his mouth goeth a sharp sword, that with it he should smite the nations: and he shall rule them with a rod of iron: and he treadeth the winepress of the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God. And he hath on his vesture and on his thigh a name written, KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS."

But in Chapter 6:1-2, the false messiah is described: "And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see. And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer." This first of the "Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse" is associated previously in the Gospels of Matthew (24:5-8), Mark (13:6-8) and Luke (21:8-11) with "false Christs."

Revelation 6:2 explains that while a "crown was given unto him" (to "wage war against the saints and to conquer them," per Revelation 13:7), the false messiah already has possession of the "bow." The first use of this word "bow" in Scripture is Genesis 9:13, describing God's rainbow. And significantly, the same word "bow" is used to name the weapon that shoots arrows, as in Ephesians 6:16, "the fiery arrows of the evil one." In other words, there is a very strong case from Scripture that the false messiah can be recognized by his association with the rainbow.

Why the rainbow? Because the rainbow is the biblical symbol most closely associated with the presence and authority of God the Father, and Satan's ultimate goal is to dethrone Him and take His place. Ezekiel 1:28 states, "As the appearance of the bow that is in the cloud in the day of rain, so was the appearance of the brightness round about. This was the appearance of the likeness of the glory of the LORD." And Revelation 4:3 adds, "behold, a throne was set in heaven, and one sat on the throne. And he that sat was to look upon like a jasper and a sardine stone: and there was a rainbow round about the throne."

Satan, and therefore his Antichrist human host, will cloak himself in the rainbow as an essential element of his claim to be the Messiah.

Again, the first mention of the rainbow is about its creation by God as a sign of His unilateral covenant never to destroy the earth again by flood (Genesis 9:8-17). Implicit in that covenant is the warning that His second and final destruction of the earth will be by fire. Peter explains this in 2 Peter 2:4-6 "God … did not spare the ancient world, but protected Noah … when He brought a flood upon the world of the ungodly and … He condemned the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah to destruction by reducing them to ashes, having made them an example of what is coming for the ungodly."

There, too, is the unmistakable identification of the infamous "Sin of Sodom" as the ultimate harbinger of His Wrath. Now, to nip in the bud the "Christian left" sophistry that deflects attention away from homosexuality to the sin of "pride," let me stipulate that pride IS the sin at the very root of LGBT perversions, finding its most complete expression in homosexual copulation, as Moses noted in Leviticus 18:22, and Paul so eloquently explains in Romans 1:18-32. I'll further stipulate that their other favorite deflection tactic regarding the "Sin of Sodom," that the actual sin was "inhospitality," is also true: there was no act in the ancient Hebrew culture so grossly inhospitable as the attempted homosexual gang rape of visiting strangers by "all the men of Sodom both young and old" described in Genesis 19:1-11.

Thus, rampant homosexuality is the key symbol of ultimate rebellion triggering God's wrath. And this was true in the case of the Flood as well, in that homosexual "marriage" triggered it, as Jesus implied in Matthew 24:37-38 (taken together with Genesis 6:5) and the ancient Hebrew rabbis expressly stated in the Talmud (Genesis Rabbah 26:5:4). Revelation 11, especially verses 7-8, confirms its association with the Kingdom of the Antichrist.

Isaiah 3:8-11 warned the Judeans of God's coming punishment for their sins: "For Jerusalem is ruined, and Judah is fallen: because their tongue and their doings are against the LORD, to provoke the eyes of his glory. The shew of their countenance doth witness against them; and they declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it not. Woe unto their soul! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves. Say ye to the righteous, that it shall be well with him: for they shall eat the fruit of their doings. Woe unto the wicked! it shall be ill with him: for the reward of his hands shall be given him."

Let this be America's warning as it willingly hosts countless rainbow-emblazoned "Gay Pride" parades and flies the LGBT rainbow flag over every U.S. embassy in the world. THIS is the harbinger of wrath. And your attitude about pride in perversion is a big part of God's litmus test for your fate. Shun the curse of the LGBT rainbow flag!

For more on this topic, read Scott Lively's several free books on the LGBT theme in PDF and video form here: https://www.scottlively.net/subscribe/.

