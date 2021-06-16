How long has the FBI been in the terror biz?

In light of the revelations by Revolver about the likely infiltration by the FBI of the groups involved in the events of Jan. 6 as well as the FBI's confirmed infiltration in the ludicrous plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, it might pay to revisit the 2016 plot to bomb a Kansan mosque and apartment complex.

In the way of background, in February 2015 CNN reported on an intelligence assessment, circulated by the Department of Homeland Security.

The report argued that the domestic terror threat from "sovereign citizen groups" was "equal to – and in some cases greater than – the threat from foreign Islamic terror groups, such as ISIS."

Later that same year, without FBI assistance, a pair of Islamic terrorists killed or seriously injured 36 people in an attack on a San Bernardino Christmas party.

Six months after that attack, in June 2016, another Islamic terrorist shot more than 100 people, killing 49 of them, at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

As the 2016 election approached, one suspects that certain elements within DHS hoped to shift media attention back to the real threat, what CNN called "right-wing sovereign citizen extremists." The media had not yet rediscovered the "white supremacist" label. That would come in time.

Over the spring and summer of 2016, a splinter group from the Three Percenters – one of the groups involved in the events of Jan. 6 – began to contemplate a "plan" to deal with the Somalis imported to western Kansas to work in the packing plants.

A surprisingly fair December 2017 article in New York Magazine by Jessica Pressler details how the plan progressed from something that was mostly barroom BS to a bomb plot for which three men were sentenced in a federal court to prison terms of up to 30 years.

"These defendants planned to ruthlessly bomb an apartment complex and kill innocent people, simply because of who they are and how they worship," said FBI Director Christopher Wray upon their sentencing in January 2019.

"Today, together with our law enforcement partners, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting all people in our communities from those who seek to terrorize and do harm."

In her conversations with one of the men convicted, a predictably troubled soul named Patrick Stein, Pressler sheds some useful light on how the events played out in Kansas and how they may well have played out on Jan. 6.

In the conventional retelling of the story, the hero was one of the plotters, a fellow named Dan Day.

In an Associated Press story, tellingly headlined, "Trial begins for alleged bomb plotters who wanted more Trump voters on jury," the reader is told, "Dan Day knew the plan would go forward and innocent people would die."

Here the AP paraphrases prosecutor Risa Berkower who claimed that Day "struggled with what to do, prayed about what to do. And then he contacted the FBI, and later agreed to wear a wire."

Reportedly, it was not until a hearing at the federal courthouse in Wichita that the conspirators realized it was Dan Day who set them up.

"He's the one who fed us all the information, showed us how bad they were, doing this and that and the other," Stein told Pressler. "He was working for the feds the entire time. It was all a setup."

Writes Pressler, "This time, Stein's paranoid fantasy had turned out to be at least partially true." Day, she reports, was in fact a paid informant for the FBI. He apparently had been reporting on Stein since Stein introduced him to the other soon-to-be conspirators at a gun show in February 2016.

According to Stein, it was Day who told the group he saw ISIS recruitment fliers in a local public library and who directed their attention to an apartment complex in Garden City where Somalis live. Day lived in Garden City.

It was Day who pushed for action before Election Day 2016.

"I can't let what could happen a year from now, or six months ago, dictate what we f---ing do now," Day allegedly told Stein in August 2016. "I mean, you just can't."

It was Day who introduced the group to a supposed major arms dealer, a man Day knew to be an undercover FBI agent whose guns had been shipped to Kansas from Quantico, Virginia.

This same FBI undercover agent offered to build an ammonium nitrate bomb of the sort Timothy McVeigh used in Oklahoma City if the conspirators provided the ammonium nitrate.

On their own, writes Pressler, the three conspirators "mostly succeeded in burning the hair off [a conspirator's] finger" when trying to build a bomb.

The plot ended prematurely when a girlfriend of one of the conspirators called the local police to report her beau's weapons stash.

Upon learning this, the feds promptly arranged the delivery of ammonium-nitrate to the conspirators and arrested the conspirators promptly after the hand off.

In reading this account, one is reminded of McVeigh's own amateurish attempts at bomb building in Arizona before arriving in Oklahoma City with a massive ammonium-nitrate bomb allegedly of his own making.

One has to wonder, too, if his accomplice, John Doe No. 2, was allowed to disappear.

Just how long, one wonders, has this stuff been going on?

