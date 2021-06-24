A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Loudon County schools: 'They're gonna get a revolution' if 'they keep acting like this'

Tucker Carlson speaks on arresting parents who defend kids

Published June 24, 2021 at 2:14pm
(DAILY WIRE) – On Wednesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke with Jon Tigges, a parent who was arrested in Loudoun County on Tuesday night after refusing to leave a school board meeting where he spoke out in defense of children.

During the interview, Carlson recapped the latest events from the Loudoun County School Board meetings, where more and more parents have been getting involved in pushing back on the school district’s far-left proposals. When asked why he was arrested, Tigges said, “As best I understand it, I was in a place that, where free speech has to happen.”

“If you want to redress your grievances about a school board, there’s no other place you can do it than in a school board meeting,” he said. “And in this case, we went on to public land, went into a public auditorium, we were there for a public forum that we were invited to, and I was signed up to give public comment. And at the end of all that, every single person there, all 500 parents, had their First Amendment rights trampled on by the Loudoun County School Board and its superintendent.”

