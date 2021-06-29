A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health Money Politics U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man crowned Miss Nevada USA, first in pageant history

'My win is our win ... Happy pride'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 28, 2021 at 10:17pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(KLAS) -- LAS VEGAS — A transgender woman was crowned Miss Nevada USA at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa on Sunday, a first and historic moment in the pageant’s history. Kataluna Enriquez, 27, will compete for the Miss USA title in November.

The Miss Nevada USA account posted to Instagram, ‘Congratulations to our new Miss Nevada USA @mskataluna 👑 History made!’

Kataluna competed with 21 other women this weekend. She took the title of Miss Silver State USA in March, a precursor to the Miss Nevada USA event.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Man crowned Miss Nevada USA, first in pageant history
Mitt Romney gushes: I trust Joe Biden
Stock futures are flat after S&P 500 closes at a record
Newsflash: Look where U.S. ranks in public trust for its news media
Josh Hawley fighting CRT for nation's 'soul'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×