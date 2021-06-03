A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man-monkey hybrid sparks fears of 'Frankenstein' creatures

Lawmakers worry over nightmare scenario becoming reality

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 3, 2021 at 1:45pm
(WASHINGTIN TIMES) – Researchers conducting human-animal hybrid experiments struck fear into federal lawmakers worried that nightmare scenarios of Frankenstein creatures have become a reality.

Earlier this year, researchers announced a blending of man and monkey.

The Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, said in April that it participated with a China-led research team in an experiment by injecting human stem cells into monkey embryos. They allowed the resulting creature to live and grow for 19 days before terminating it. The researchers responsible for the technology used in the experiment said their work aided the study of embryonic development.

