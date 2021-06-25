Mark my words: Juneteenth will replace July 4th

So, Juneteenth, or June 19th, is now an official national holiday. It's a holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in America.

What's the big deal? It should be celebrated – right? After all, it's been celebrated in the state of Texas since 1980, some 41 years ago. It even has its own distinct flag, which was created in 1997 – bearing little resemblance to the Texas flag and none to the American flag.

But why the big push now, to make Juneteenth a national holiday? The idea and means of ending slavery began with the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, in 1776 and 1791, respectively. And finally, on April 9, 1865, it came to be as Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S Grant at Appomattox.

So again – why now?

Well, because it's not really about celebrating the end of slavery in America, but what the last few years have been about and not been about.

It's not about equity or equality for blacks. It is about the Marxist BLM agenda. It's about destroying the underpinnings of America itself. It's about eliminating all the traditions that made/make America great and the American culture unique. It's the Marxist playbook being played out right before our eyes. But instead of the Bourgeoisie vs. the Proletariat, it's race against race.

It's about Critical Race Theory. It's about dividing us by race. It's about diluting everything that's traditional in America – the nuclear family (or "nuculer," if you're George W. Bush), prayer in school, the Pledge of Allegiance, a mom and a dad, marriage between a man and woman, capitalism, pride and reverence for our country and the American flag. Oh, and of course it's about purging the nation of "whiteness."

If it's white, perceived to be white, or even falsely characterized by any person of color to be of white origin, it must go.

And apparently, nothing says whiteness like the Fourth of July, America's Independence Day.

We know, thanks to the black separatist pastor, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (and many others), that, "This Fourth of July is yours, not mine," meaning only for whitey, but not for people of color and immigrants.

Black activists decry the Fourth of July as, "Not my day of Independence." Radical feminists also chime in with a similar sentiment, that July 4 was a declaration of independence for white males only. Women had no stake in the nation, as they had no right to vote in any elections. They were considered second-class citizens.

Luckily for America, and by sheer coincidence, Juneteenth came along just in time.

And this leads me to a question.

Does anyone actually think this will end here? Like the Israeli/Palestinian conflict will never end until there is an end to Israel itself, nothing will placate the leftist radicals until there is no more America. At least not the America we know.

Anyone who has studied, or even paid attention to the radical left, the fascists, the Marxists, has to understand what their ultimate goal is and always will be.

They want to dismantle and entirely reshape America. To do this they must first dismantle all American traditions. And it's easiest these days to vilify all traditions as benefiting only "whiteness," making it easier to expunge them.

If this were as innocent as just granting this day to mark the end of slavery in America, I'd be all for it. But it isn't. It's never that simple or innocent.

This is a plan to eventually replace the official American day of independence, July 4, with Juneteenth. It may take a while, but that's the plan.

Mark my words.

