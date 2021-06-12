A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Most mass shooters have undiagnosed psychiatric condition

Schizophrenia, psychotic symptoms, hallucinations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 12, 2021 at 1:26pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) – Researchers from the Stanford University School of Medicine have published a study that reveals most of the perpetrators of mass shootings in America are people with undiagnosed psychiatric disorders. The study focused on 115 assailants of shootings committed between 1982 and 2019, and then narrowed that number down to ones who survived.

“We found that most mass shooters in our study experienced undiagnosed and unmedicated psychiatric illness,” the researchers noted.

Describing the findings as “striking,” the study notes that symptoms of clinical psychiatric disorders were identified in almost all the shooters, 32 out of 35.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
