Mike Lindell loses law firm representation after new suit against election machine companies

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) – The law firm Barnes & Thornburg LLP dropped Mike Lindell as a client after he filed a lawsuit against Dominion, Smartmatic, and affiliated voting technology companies.

Alec J. Beck, the attorney who worked for the firm and signed onto the lawsuit suddenly parted ways with the firm Friday. Beck will still remain a part of Mike Lindell’s litigation team.

Liberal MSN's Law and Crime reported: "Alec J. Beck, the Minneapolis attorney who on Thursday signed election conspiracy theorist and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s lawsuit against Dominion, Smartmatic, and affiliated voting technology companies, on Friday suddenly and summarily parted ways with his now-former law firm. But his co-counsel in the Lindell case tells Law&Crime that Beck will remain on as an integral part of the Lindell litigation team."

