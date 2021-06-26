Mike Pence proud he certified Biden's election, unloads on Trump

(FLAG AND CROSS) – Former Vice President Mike Pence says he is proud he certified the 2020 election for Joe Biden and slammed President Trump over the so-called “insurrection” of Jan. 6.

Pence was speaking to a crowd at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Thursday when he said that he still feels that certifying the 2020 election was the right thing to do.

“I will always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfilled our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,” Pence said.

Read the full story ›