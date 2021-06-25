A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyMATTERS OF FINANCE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Mortgage rates cross 3% for 1st time in 2 months

Economists expect rates to continue to go up

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 25, 2021 at 3:16pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) – Mortgage rates have climbed past 3% for the first time in over two months, according to Freddie Mac's latest weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Economists expect rates to continue to go up amid elevated inflation and signals from officials that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than earlier projections.

"Mortgage rates have risen above three percent for the first time in ten weeks," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "As the economy progresses and inflation remains elevated, we expect that rates will continue to gradually rise in the second half of the year. For those homeowners who have not yet refinanced – and there remain many borrowers who could benefit from doing so – now is the time."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Derek Chauvin sentenced to more than 22 years in George Floyd killing
ESPN analyst: U.S. Olympic team 'scared' to send all-black basketball roster
Biden administration starts abandoning Israel
Mortgage rates cross 3% for 1st time in 2 months
Texas fast-food chain offers teen managers $50K salaries to combat worker shortage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×