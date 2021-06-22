NBC's Chuck Todd doubles down on dismissing Critical Race Theory, says it's 'manufactured'

(FOX NEWS) -- NBC anchor Chuck Todd is standing by his firm dismissal of critical race theory, getting into a combative exchange on Sunday's installment of "Meet the Press."

During a panel discussion, PBS correspondent Amna Nawaz said that the intense education debate is "mobilizing people" and "resonating very deeply," appearing shocked with a particular county in Virginia where several "dozens" of parents attended a single school board meeting "because of this one issue."

GOP strategist Brad Todd called the movement against CRT a "parent-led backlash at the grass-roots level," something Todd strongly disagreed with.

