A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Nearly 200 hospital workers will be fired if they don't get COVID vaccine

'100% vaccination is more important than your individual freedom'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 9, 2021 at 2:04pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(U.S. Army photo)

By Steven Hall
Daily Caller News Foundation

Nearly 200 Houston hospital workers will be fired after a two-week suspension if they don’t comply with a vaccine requirement.

Houston Methodist President and CEO Dr. Marc Boom sent an email in April to employees saying that they must receive at least the first dose of the vaccine by June 7, or they would face suspension and termination.

TRENDING: 2022 preview? Democratic Hispanic stronghold flips to Republican Party

99% of the 25,000 workers in the organization were vaccinated by the deadline, according to Fox News. Employees that refused to comply were suspended for two weeks without pay on Monday.

Houston Methodist is the first major healthcare system to force employees to be vaccinated, according to a lawsuit filed by over a hundred employees.

Should employers be able to fire workers who refuse a COVID vaccine?

The lawsuit claims that David Bernard, CEO of Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital, explicitly stated immunity was more important than his employees’ personal freedoms.

“100% vaccination is more important than your individual freedom. Everyone of you is replaceable. If you don’t like what your doing you can leave and we will replace your spot,” Bernard said, according to the lawsuit.

“Methodist Hospital is forcing its employees to be human ‘guinea pigs’ as a condition for continued employment.” the suit states.

Workers can apply for an exemption for pregnancy or religious reasons. 285 employees were exempt for religious and medical reasons, and 332 received a postponement, according to The Washington Post.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a federal agency that enforces civil rights laws against workplace discrimination, updated a report that clarifying employers can require a COVID-19 vaccine when reentering a workplace.

“No one should be forced to put something into their body if they’re not comfortable with it,” Jennifer Bridges, a nurse that worked for Houston Methodist for over 6 years, told The Texan.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow ends session 150 points lower for 3rd straight day of losses
Pharmacist learns fate for trying to ruin hundreds of COVID vaccines
Nearly 200 hospital workers will be fired if they don't get COVID vaccine
American institutions killing merit as basis for evaluations
Record number of Americans find abortion 'morally acceptable,' poll finds
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×