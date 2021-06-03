Nearly one-quarter of gun buyers are 1st-time owners, half of them women

(FLAG AND CROSS) – Gun sales soared last year and much to the left’s displeasure, nearly a quarter of those sales went to first-time owners and half of them were women.

The numbers are sure to upset leftists because they want to keep pushing the lie that only evil white men want to own guns. But the numbers show that millions of guns have gone to blacks, women, and first-time buyers, not evil white men who are stockpiling them.

According to the numbers, sales of firearms soared last year, with over 23 million new guns sold. It was a 60 percent increase over 2019 as nearly nine million Americans became owners of a new gun. Breaking this trend down further, it was estimated that around 20 percent of Americans who bought guns in 2020 were first-time owners, and half were women.

Read the full story ›