|
IN MEMORIAM
Ned Beatty, indelible in 'Deliverance,' 'Network' dies at 83

Contributed to some of most popular movies of his time, more than 150 movies and TV shows

Published June 13, 2021 at 9:59pm
Published June 13, 2021 at 9:59pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer brutally raped by a backwoodsman in 1972′s "Deliverance" launched him on a long, prolific and accomplished career, has died. He was 83.

Beatty’s manager, Deborah Miller, said Beatty died Sunday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by friends and loved ones.

After years in regional theater, Beatty was cast in "Deliverance" as Bobby Trippe, the happy-go-lucky member of a male river-boating party terrorized by backwoods thugs. The scene in which Trippe is brutalized became the most memorable in the movie and established Beatty as an actor whose name moviegoers may not have known but whose face they always recognized.

Read the full story ›

