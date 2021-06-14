Netanyahu makes prediction as record run as Israeli prime minister ends

(FOX NEWS) -- Israel's parliament voted narrowly to approve a new government Sunday, with Naftali Bennett becoming the new prime minister, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12 years in the office.

Bennett, representing the Yamina party, leads a coalition alongside the Yesh Atid party’s Yair Lapid. As part of the arrangement, the two men would split the term as prime minister, with Lapid expected to take over in two years, the Jerusalem Post reported.

"Thank you Netanyahu for a long service with many achievements for the State of Israel, for strengthening Israel's diplomatic status and security," Bennett said in Hebrew before the Knesset on Sunday, according to the Post’s Lahav Harkov.

