A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Netanyahu makes prediction as record run as Israeli prime minister ends

'We'll be back'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 13, 2021 at 9:37pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Israel's parliament voted narrowly to approve a new government Sunday, with Naftali Bennett becoming the new prime minister, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12 years in the office.

Bennett, representing the Yamina party, leads a coalition alongside the Yesh Atid party’s Yair Lapid. As part of the arrangement, the two men would split the term as prime minister, with Lapid expected to take over in two years, the Jerusalem Post reported.

"Thank you Netanyahu for a long service with many achievements for the State of Israel, for strengthening Israel's diplomatic status and security," Bennett said in Hebrew before the Knesset on Sunday, according to the Post’s Lahav Harkov.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Ned Beatty, indelible in 'Deliverance,' 'Network' dies at 83
Netanyahu makes prediction as record run as Israeli prime minister ends
How Fauci found friend in 'unreasonable fear' during COVID
Meet America's new leading welfare agency: The IRS
Meowsa! When domestic cats eat people
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×