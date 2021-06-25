A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Netflix unveils new bizarre dating show where singles look like demonic furries

Goal is to test participants' ability to fall in love with someone's personality, not appearance

Published June 25, 2021
Published June 25, 2021 at 12:30pm
(PEOPLE) – Netflix announced a new dating show on Wednesday, Sexy Beasts, designed to test participants' ability to fall in love with someone's personality before seeing their appearance – and the trailer is must-watch material.

Sexy Beasts "takes looks completely out of the equation," the official description teases, by using fantastical, cutting-edge prosthetics to transform the singles into different animals and characters, allowing them "a chance to find love purely based on personality." The trailer reveals daters disguised as a devil, panda, alien, mouse and more mystical creatures.

After participating in several blind dates and fun activities, the singles will get the opportunity to choose the "sexy beast" they want to be with. "So what if I pick you and I'm not what you expect underneath?" one woman wonders in the clip.

Read the full story ›

