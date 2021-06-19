New Jersey city unveils 700-pound statue of George Floyd

(FOX NEWS) – A 700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd was unveiled Wednesday outside of Newark, New Jersey's city hall.

"Hopefully when people walk by and they see it, and they participate, hopefully it inspires them to become active in the struggles that are happening right here in Newark and right here in New Jersey," Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed in May 2020 when former Minneapolis police officer Dereck Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes. His death ignited worldwide protests and a racial reckoning in the United States.

